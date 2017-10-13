Guardiola explains how he's avoided a Man City 'disaster' by making 'no sense'

Pep Guardiola concedes that he “makes no sense” on the sidelines at Manchester City, but feels his side have improved dramatically.

The Catalan coach is renowned for his antics in the dugout, with the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss kicking every ball on the touchline.

He is hoping to tone that side of his personality down, though, with nerves forcing him to “explode” when attempting to get his message across.

Guardiola, speaking at Thursday’s ‘Manchester City's Evening with Manager’ presented by Betsafe, said: “At a game, it is ridiculous what I do because it makes no sense, the players don’t hear me. It is a moment when I am so nervous and so worried about what’s happening, I have to explode but hopefully in the future when I am older, I can control myself.

“In the beginning of the season, I thought ‘okay Pep, this year you will be calm’ and I think that this year I am improving, even just a little!

“Even on the training pitch, it is who I am, I am the manager on the pitch and in the training sessions so we can improve on loads of things and when you realise the players are a little bit better, that is the reason why we are managers. That situation is fantastic.”

