Guardiola eyes first-team future for Man City's England kids

Phil Foden, Joel Latibeaudiere and Curtis Anderson are set to line-up in the Under-17 World Cup final and won praise from Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola wants to bring through English talent into his Manchester City first team as three of the club's young stars prepare to bid for World Cup glory.

England face Spain in the Under-17 World Cup final on Saturday in Kolkata after Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster made it back-to-back hat-tricks in the Three Lions' 3-1 semi-final triumph over Brazil.

City midfielder Phil Foden, goalkeeper Curtis Anderson and defender Joel Latibeaudiere, the team's captain, all starred, with the latter now poised to lead out Steve Cooper's side in the final.

Foden has been training with Guardiola's first-team squad alongside fellow City youth products Tosin Adarabioyo and Brahim Diaz this season and earned rave reviews for some eye-catching performances in the International Champions Trophy.

His manager, famed for developing a golden generation at Barcelona, is suitably impressed.

"The young players like Phil Foden and others, they play when they deserve. At the end of the day it's up to him," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of City's Premier League match at West Brom.

"About their quality, it is up to us to help them develop. We have no doubt about Phil Foden's quality and the other guys but we must be calm.

"The problem we have here in England, I have said many times, is in the second teams the competition is not that high. The gap from there to the top level is big.

"That is something that we will work out. It is good for them to go to the Under-17 World Cup and the more English guys we can bring to the first team, the better for us."

Guardiola confirmed Foden would have been in contention for the midweek EFL Cup tie against Wolves but it was decided the experience of competing for world honours with his country was more beneficial.