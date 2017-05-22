Guardiola flies to Abu Dhabi to plan Man City overhaul

The Catalan will meet with Blues chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and other senior figures to rank up his plans for the summer transfer window and beyond

Pep Guardiola will arrive in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to plan for his second season at Manchester City.

Guardiola will meet with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and other senior figures for a what has become a traditional end-of-season debrief for City managers in recent years.

The Catalan will talk over his first campaign in charge of the club and look to firm up plans for an expected overhaul of the City squad this summer.

It is believed that Guardiola put forward his plans for a complete overhaul of the City squad in a similar meeting last June, once he had joined from Bayern Munich.

According to Guardiola's biographer, Marti Perarnau, the former Barcelona boss outlined to his employers that the squad needed freshening up in several areas, especially the full-back positions.

No full-backs were purchased last summer, however, and with three - Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna - leaving the club in July, Guardiola will again pursue reinforcements.

Tottenham's Kyle Walker is believed to be keen on a move to City, while Juventus' Alex Sandro and Monaco's Benjamin Mendy are among the options at left-back.

Guardiola will also look to sign a goalkeeper, a central midfielder and at least one forward this summer.

City have also been in the market for a centre-back, with Leonardo Bonucci high on the list, but it remains to be seen how Vincent Kompany's successful return to the team will affect those plans.