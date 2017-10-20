Guardiola insists high-flying Man City can raise their game another level

Pep Guardiola claims there would be no point staying at Manchester City if he did not think he could improve his players any more.

City have stormed to the top of the Premier League with an unbeaten and goal-laden start to the campaign, while Tuesday's 2-1 win over Napoli made it three out of three in the Champions League.

Guardiola labelled last weekend's 7-2 demolition of Stoke City as the best performance of his tenure and praised his players as "perfect" after beating Serie A frontrunners Napoli.

Nevertheless, speaking at a news conference ahead of City's home match against Burnley on Saturday, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss made no bones over expecting more from his in-form squad.

"I said many times over the last weeks, we played good in the last games but always we can improve," Guardiola said.

"That is the reason why we are here – if we believe that it's done it makes no sense to keep going, to stay.

"Always we can do better. Hopefully we can maintain that level in the next games."

