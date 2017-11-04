‘Guardiola knows very little about the law’ – La Liga chief Tebas in dig at Man City boss

After the Catalan branded the situation in his homeland "scary", he was the subject of criticism from the administrator

La Liga president Javier Tebas has hit out at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for remarks he made about the imprisonment of the leaders of the Catalan independence cause.

The 46-year-old has been open about his political stance as a Catalan nationalist and criticised the Spanish state for imprisoning them following the independence referendum that was declared illegal.

He spoke out about the cause on Friday, claiming that “if it happened to them, it can happen to anyone”, branding the situation "scary".

Tebas, however, has hit back at the former Spain international for backing what he described as a “rebellion”, claiming that the “rule of law had to be imposed” during a press briefing in Buenos Aires.

“Guardiola knows football, but of the law he knows very little,” the administrator said.

Tebas, meanwhile, has hit the headlines in recent weeks for branding Guadiola’s Manchester City side and Paris Saint-Germain as “cheats” for their big-money activity in the transfer market.