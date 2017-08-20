Guardiola not worried over City's Everton struggles

Everton have proved to be something of a bogey team for Manchester City and thumped Pep Guardiola's side 4-0 last season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola does not expect last season's chastening 4-0 defeat at Goodison Park to have a lingering impact when his side host Everton on Monday.

Ronald Koeman's team dealt out the heaviest loss of Guardiola's decorated coaching career in January, a result that effectively ended City's hopes of mounting a credible Premier League title challenge.

Both teams have strengthened with eye-catching additions during the transfer window – Everton's record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson could make his debut at the Etihad Stadium, where the Merseyside club escaped with a 1-1 draw last season after Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero had penalties saved.

"It's a long time ago. I don't comment when I play against a team when I won 4-0 because I think it's a new game and this is the same," Guardiola told reporters.

"Of course, we were not able to beat them last season. Our game at home was one of the best performances we played but we were not able to win. We missed not just two penalties but many, many things [chances].

"In the game there, they arrived four times and scored four goals. We were not solid in terms of defence, so hopefully we can learn about that."

City began their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win at newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, where Ederson, Kyle Walker, Danilo and Bernardo Silva all made debuts.

Left-back Benjamin Mendy, who became the most expensive defender in the world in the process of joining from Monaco, is also waiting in the wings due to a thigh injury.

Guardiola still aims to do more business before the window shuts at the end of the month, with West Brom rejecting a bid from City for their former Manchester United centre-back Jonny Evans last week.

Nevertheless, he feels it would be ideal if clubs had to conclude their business before the big kick-off.

"It would be nice, yeah – starting the season with the squads we have and working until winter with them. It would be good but it's a decision of the Premier League," he said.

"Everything would be quicker, less speculation, and we can start from the first day of the Premier League with the squad you are working with.

"At the moment, maybe you have players who are going to move on. It will be better for all the clubs – not just in England but all around the world.

"All the managers would work a lot sooner, quicker – not waiting for the deadline, the last moment, the last second."