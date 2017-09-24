Guardiola played 'great role' in Manchester City move - Mendy

The 23-year-old defender has set his sights high this season, targeting glory on every front over the coming year

Benjamin Mendy has admitted that Pep Guardiola had a huge bearing on his decision to move to Manchester City in the summer.

The France international left-back swapped Monaco for the Etihad Stadium in July, becoming the world’s most expensive defender when he moved for a fee of £52 million.

He has made a promising start to life in the Premier League and is delighted to have the chance to work with the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

“I wanted to taste football abroad and leave with my head held high, and Guardiola played a great role in my decision,” he told TF1’s ‘Telefoot’.

“We talked frankly about football and philosophy, and he is a continuation of the excellent coaches I have had. I am proud of the start I’ve had to my career.”

“Can I become the best left-back in the world? Why not?” he said.

“There is a long way to go, but with work anything is possible. It's not completely crazy.

“The objective for this season? Win two or three titles with Manchester City; We have one of the best projects in Europe and we want to continue writing the history of this club.

“France are going to qualify for the World Cup and we can win it, I believe so. We have good young players and experienced players.”

He also spoke about former team-mate Kylian Mbappe, who reportedly snubbed Manchester City to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

“It was a personal choice. The best thing is that he feels good and I know he good he feels, so that’s great for him,” he said.