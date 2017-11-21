Guardiola reaches half-century at Man City, but can't better Barcelona and Bayern records

Pep Guardiola has reached 50 victories as Manchester City manager, with that notable landmark hit in just 75 games.

The Catalan coach took the reins at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016, as he succeeded Manuel Pellegrini.

He arrived boasting a reputation forged at Barcelona and Bayern Munich as one of the finest coaches in world football.

A trophy-less debut campaign tarnished his image a little, but he and City have responded to that setback in some style this season to sweep aside all before them.

Guardiola’s side are still unbeaten in 2017-18, with positive progress being made in Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup competition.

Their latest outing saw them take in a European tussle with Feyenoord, with Raheem Sterling netting late on to secure a narrow win.

