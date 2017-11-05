Guardiola refusing to compare City to Barca and Bayern

The Citizens have to win titles to be compared to the La Liga and Bundesliga giants, according to their manager

Pep Guardiola insists it is too soon to compare Manchester City to the teams he oversaw at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but was full of admiration for their dominant 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Kevin De Bruyne's first-half strike and Sergio Aguero's penalty had City 2-0 up against the Gunners and, although Alexandre Lacazette reduced the deficit, Gabriel Jesus completed the win.

City have yet to be beaten this season and are 23 matches without defeat in all competitions dating back to last term, but Guardiola was keen to temper comparisons to his previous clubs.

"We cannot deny the last two months, it was amazing, we won all the games in the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup - it's so, so difficult," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm so happy. [But] in the recent past Barcelona and Bayern won titles and we didn't win once.

"Until we lift something we cannot talk about that. The way we played [was excellent], we cannot deny that in the two months we played well."

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was left frustrated by the awarding of the penalty that led to City's second goal, believing Nacho Monreal had not fouled Raheem Sterling, while also expressing his anger at the fact David Silva appeared to be offside in the build-up to City's third.

But Guardiola believes City were worthy winners in spite of the contentious decisions.

"We won in the best way and deserve the victory," he added.

"They tell me it's offside, I don't like to win in that way, sometimes it's like this but sometime Arsenal win at Burnley 1-0 with the hand in the 96th minute, sometimes it's like this.

"The important thing is the performance, the way we try to play and we did that really well."