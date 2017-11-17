Guardiola & Sane complete Man City award double

With Manchester City flying high in the Premier League, it is little wonder that the Manager and Player of the Month awards went their way.

Pep Guardiola and Leroy Sane have claimed the Premier League Manager and Player of the Month awards to complete a Manchester City double.

The top-flight leaders won all three of their league matches in October, scoring 13 goals in the process to move eight points clear at the summit.

Sane scored and assisted in each of those games, with the Germany winger seeing off competition for the honour from team-mate Kevin De Bruyne.

It is the second month in a row that Guardiola has claimed the award.

City travel to Leicester City on Saturday, before returning to action in the Champions League at home to Feyenoord.