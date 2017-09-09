Guardiola tells Aguero to expect game time and bench duty at Man City

The Argentine striker has been promised regular outings by Pep Guardiola, but also warned that he needs to accept rotation in a star-studded squad

Sergio Aguero has been told he will play “a lot of games” at Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola has warned him to also expect time on the bench.

The Argentine has been an almost guaranteed starter when fit throughout much of his time in England.

Feyenoord 11/2 to beat Man City

He was, however, dropped on occasions last season – Guardiola’s first at the helm – and has already been named among the substitutes this term.

Aguero has been told that he must accept rotation within a star-studded squad, with the 29-year-old part of a system which includes Gabriel Jesus as a partner or alternative, as well as the option for a ‘false nine’ approach to be taken.

Guardiola told reporters on his striking selection plans: “I said many times, Aguero is going to play a lot of games, sometimes he's not going to play. I know it's something special when a player who's never rotated.

“He's going to play like last season - a lot, a lot of games.

“I think he played, when fit, maybe 90 per cent of the games, especially in the important games, he was always there.

“So maybe one day we decide we'll only play with one striker, sometimes with Gabriel, sometimes with two, sometimes we'll play with neither, maybe Sergio and Gabriel won't play and we'll play a false nine."

Aguero will be hoping to see minutes in a crunch clash with Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime, as City play host to a fellow Premier League title hopeful at the Etihad Stadium.