Guardiola tells 'special' Silva he can stay at Man City for as long as he wants

David Silva is a “special” talent who can stay at Manchester City for as long as he wants, says Pep Guardiola.

The 31-year-old midfielder is into his eighth season at the Etihad Stadium, having signed from Valencia for £25 million in 2010.

He has helped to land two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup triumph during his time in England – taking in over 300 appearances, scoring 51 goals and providing countless assists.

City are already in talks regarding a possible extension to his contract, and Guardiola is hoping to see the World Cup winner stick around for many years to come.

He said of Silva and efforts to tie him down to fresh terms: “His reputation throughout the world - they know how good he is.

“His team-mates give him a lot of credit, the media and the fans.

“He’s a special player who I like a lot, a competitor, a fighter, a winner, he’s got the quality to keep the ball.

