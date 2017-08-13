Guardiola under pressure to win title for big spenders Man City - Jenas

Jermaine Jenas has tipped Manchester City to win the title having signed Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker, but he warns that the pressure is on coach Pep Guardiola.

Man City qualified for the Champions League this season but Guardiola failed to pick up any silverware in his first season in the Premier League.

Man City 12/1 to win Champions League

City have since spent over £200 million in the transfer window and offloaded many players who were deemed as surplus to requirements. Jenas believes that City are favourites but that they must win something with the quality that they have got.

"It is difficult, I am struggling to see past Manchester City not winning the title as it stands,” Jenas told Goal . “The only thing that might go against them is the pressure they put on themselves as a club and as a manager to actually win it.

"They have to win something, if not the Premier League this year. I think they have bought well. They have not just bought anything. They have highlighted the issues they have had. Goalkeeper, left back and right back.

“They have gone and solved them. It is weird because as defensively fragile as they looked at times last year. I feel that bringing in full backs will strengthen them, it doesn't always have to be a centre half for the back for or three to click.

View photos Kyle Walker Manchester City More

“So I think the fact that they have brought in Walker, Danilo and Mendy is good business and it is what will get them over the line, I think.

"The market is going crazy and the quicker you can get your business done and get away from the manic crazy stuff, the better it is. Guardiola has been away with his team in pre-season, done a whole pre-season and watched them.

Chelsea must spend, spend, spend!

"He has got to work with them for the last four or five weeks, getting them into the type of shape that he wants to play good football.

“Anyone new who comes in now, like we have seen with Alvaro Morata at Chelsea, with Conte saying he is not quite there yet about where he expects to be as a player [in terms of fitness].

"So it is always best to get your business done quick. On the flip-side to that, you pay a premium, which is what Manchester City have done with the players that have come in, so yes, I think as a club they have done it the right way.

View photos Jermaine Jenas More

Read More