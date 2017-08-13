Guardiola under pressure to win title for big spenders Man City - Jenas

Jermaine Jenas has tipped Manchester City to win the title having signed Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker, but he warns that the pressure is on coach Pep Guardiola.
Man City qualified for the Champions League this season but Guardiola failed to pick up any silverware in his first season in the Premier League.
Man City 12/1 to win Champions League
City have since spent over £200 million in the transfer window and offloaded many players who were deemed as surplus to requirements. Jenas believes that City are favourites but that they must win something with the quality that they have got.
"It is difficult, I am struggling to see past Manchester City not winning the title as it stands,” Jenas told Goal . “The only thing that might go against them is the pressure they put on themselves as a club and as a manager to actually win it.
"They have to win something, if not the Premier League this year. I think they have bought well. They have not just bought anything. They have highlighted the issues they have had. Goalkeeper, left back and right back.
“They have gone and solved them. It is weird because as defensively fragile as they looked at times last year. I feel that bringing in full backs will strengthen them, it doesn't always have to be a centre half for the back for or three to click.
“So I think the fact that they have brought in Walker, Danilo and Mendy is good business and it is what will get them over the line, I think.
"The market is going crazy and the quicker you can get your business done and get away from the manic crazy stuff, the better it is. Guardiola has been away with his team in pre-season, done a whole pre-season and watched them.
Chelsea must spend, spend, spend!
"He has got to work with them for the last four or five weeks, getting them into the type of shape that he wants to play good football.
“Anyone new who comes in now, like we have seen with Alvaro Morata at Chelsea, with Conte saying he is not quite there yet about where he expects to be as a player [in terms of fitness].
"So it is always best to get your business done quick. On the flip-side to that, you pay a premium, which is what Manchester City have done with the players that have come in, so yes, I think as a club they have done it the right way.
“The way they can do it, because they have got all the money but it is still going to be interested to see how it pans out.”
Man City signed Walker from Jenas’ former club for around £50m earlier in the transfer window and he believes that Tottenham got a good fee, but is worried to see Guardiola working with England’s best right-back.
Man Utd team news & likely line-up
“Yes they got a vast sum of money, but they have sold England’s best right and the best right-back in our country to a title rival,” Jenas continued. “They have hugely strengthened [Man City]. That’s where I had a problem with it.
“You look at when Sir Alex Ferguson ever sold great players, he never sold them to rivals. When Van Persie left Arsenal to go to Manchester United, bang they go and win the league and I see something similar happening [with City and Walker].
“Walker isn’t Van Persie and he has his flaws but Pep Guardiola will improve him as he has improved already at Spurs. The money is out there anyway and it is a good deal for them both.”
BT Sport is where the best in sport go head to head, bringing you live coverage of the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Aviva Premiership, European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, The Ashes, Boxing, UFC, NBA and MotoGP. For more information, visit www.BT.com/sport