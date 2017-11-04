Guardiola: Why 'fascinating' Man City are reaping rewards this season

Pep Guardiola has Manchester City looking unstoppable and he credits his success with being given the time and over £200 million to build his squad in the summer.

The Catalan arrived at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016 with a reputation shaped at Barcelona and Bayern Munich as one of the finest tactical brains in the business.

He was, however, to end his debut campaign at the City helm empty-handed, as he endured a first trophyless season in his glittering coaching career.

While failing to make the immediate impact expected of him, Guardiola has been trusted with getting things right and now has his side unbeaten in 2017-18 to top the Premier League table and wrap up a spot in the last-16 of the Champions League.

"Last season, we were not able to win one game away in the Champions League and this season we have won two, and hopefully against Shakhtar Donetsk we can do so again," Guardiola told Sky Sports on his learning curve at City ahead of Sunday's clash with Arsenal.

"The people expect that when a new manager comes it, that it can instantly work and sometimes people forget that you need time to settle something.

"Get the players to know each other, to trust each other, to know everything about the Premier League - the opponents, the style of play, the referees - and it doesn't matter how much success you had in the past or not, you need time sometimes.

"Fortunately, I am a lucky guy and I have a club where they give me time to do that, so I don't have the feeling that they don't trust me and that is fascinating. That's why I'm so happy to be here.

"I think the players know that we can do what we do and it is tough for the opponent. We want to continue showing everything we can in every game."

