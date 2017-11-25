Guardiola won't fear this Man Utd team as lucky Young goal saves Mourinho

Whenever Jose Mourinho has been asked to address the eight-point gap separating Premier League leaders Manchester City from his own Manchester United side he has looked far from pleased at the line of questioning.

But while Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday means United will maintain a foothold in the title race at the very least this weekend, those of a City persuasion will not be too perturbed by the thought of their own visit to the Theatre of Dreams in two weeks’ time after watching their neighbours stumble past Chris Hughton’s side.

Brighton caused United plenty of problems throughout. Glenn Murray was regularly supported by the pace and guile of Anthony Knockaert and Pascal Gross as the visitors picked holes in United’s rearguard. On another day they might have been a couple of goals ahead by the time Lewis Dunk deflected Ashley Young’s speculator from the edge of the area into the far corner of the net, and they will count themselves unfortunate not to have got something out of the game.

Antonio Valencia, Manchester United, Solly March, Brighton and Hove Albion More