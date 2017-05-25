Guerra not worried about Ghaddar misfiring debut outing for JDT

Gabriel Guerra is confident that Mohammed Ghaddar will find his scoring touch for JDT sooner rather than later





Gabriel Guerra returned to face his former side, PKNS FC on Wednesday night and for the second time this season - came away with a win against his former employers.

On both meetings this season, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) only managed single goal victories against the Red Ants as they proved to be a more difficult customer than their league position suggests.

For Guerra, despite playing against his former team, remained professional and while there were good memories of his time there - his current purpose is only to help JDT to win.

"The feeling is okay. I play now for JDT. I give my best for JDT now and I always want to win," said Guerra, speaking to Goal after the 1-0 win at Shah Alam Stadium.

When asked if he's happy with his performance since joining JDT, Guerra could only smile and intimated that the judgment lies solely on the shoulders of one person.

"You ask coach [laughs]," remarked Guerra.

In the match against PKNS, Guerra started out in midfield but subsequent tactical switches saw him being moved up front as well as wide - the Argentine has no qualms where he is fielded and is more than happy to help the team out.

'I can play in the middle, outside or striker. I'll play wherever the coach want me to play," added Guerra.

It was also the first competitive match that Guerra has started alongside new signing, Mohammed Ghaddar. The former continuously tried to help the latter to get his debut goal for his new club but Ghaddar had an off night in front of goal but Guerra believes that it is only a matter time before JDT fans will see the best of their new striker.

"Good [partnership with Ghaddar]. With Cabrera, we give good pass for him to score. He miss but it's okay. Maybe he needs a few games, there's no problem," explained Guerra.

While all the other Super League teams begins their month-long rest, JDT continues to train and prepare as they still have the AFC Cup match to go through next week. Taking a 3-2 lead to the second leg, Guerra knows the difficult task that JDT is up against but believes that they have every chance to progress.

"We need to rest and we need to prepare for next game in Philippines. We know it's difficult but we are very confident," implied Guerra.

With the win, JDT remained on top of the pile in the Super League - six points ahead of both Pahang and Kedah.