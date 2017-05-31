Guerra wants JDT to come out all guns blazing

Gabriel Guerra knows that JDT will have to score in Philippines if they are to go through to the AFC Cup zonal final





Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) is set to face Ceres-Negros FC in a crunch AFC Cup encounter on Wednesday evening to determine who advances to the ASEAN zone final to play against Singapore's Home United.

Taking a 3-2 lead into the second leg, JDT is likely to need an away goal at Panaad Park and Football Stadium if they are to go through to play their Causeway neighbours.

Current season's top scorer, Gabriel Guerra knows that they should have taken a better lead going into the return fixture and the Argentine hopes that his team can make some headway in the attacking sense as that could proved to be vital in the overall picture.

"We cannot rely on our one-goal advantage. We need to assume it is still 0-0 and we need to win and play more aggressively by constantly attacking. I admit I was disappointed not to score in the previous match despite getting several good chances."

"However, as players, my team-mates and I will give our best performance to match the strengths of our opponents who will be playing at home," said Guerra through JDT's social media.

The 24 year old looks set to be used further forward than where he has normally been employed by Benjamin Mora. Instead of his usual attacking midfield role, Mora could use Guerra up front as Hazwan Bakri has yet to get back into his stride since returning from injury.

Moving Guerra up to the striker's position would also allow Mora to use a two-man midfield base and that should give the freedom for the team's main orchestrator in Safiq Rahim to become the creative fulcrum behind Guerra.

Ceres has shown themselves to be quite a unit defensively and with their aerial prowess being one of their strong points, having someone like Guerra who prefers to play the ball with his feet, could play into JDT's advantage.