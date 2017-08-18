Gueye scores as Everton secure Europa League win

The Senegal international put up a man of the match display as the Toffees edge closer to a place in Europe

Idrissa Gueye found the back of the net as Everton defeated Hajduk Split 2-0 in the first leg of their Uefa Europa League playoff encounter.

A dominating first half display was all that was needed by the Toffees to see off their visitors after defender Michael Keane got the curtain raiser 30 minutes after kickoff.

Gueye doubled the lead for his first ever European goal just a minute before the break after benefitting from a Wayne Rooney assist.

After the game, the Senegalese was awarded the man of the match award to crown his stellar performance for the night.

Everton will go to Croatia for the return fixture with a 2-0 advantage as they aim to join Arsenal in the Europe's second tier club competition.