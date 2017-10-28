Gueye ‘very close’ to a new deal, says Everton’s David Unsworth

The gaffer revealed that the Senegal international is on the verge of extending his stay at the Goodison Park

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth has confirmed that Idrissa Gueye is ‘very close’ to signing a long-term deal.

The 28-year-old who has been a mainstay in the Toffees’ midfield since his arrival from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016, is set to put pen to paper as a reward for his impressive performances.

Unsworth, talking ahead of their English Premier League clash against Leicester City, described the progress of the Senegal international's new deal as a great news for the Goodison Park outfit.

"I believe we are very close which is fantastic news for Everton,” Unsworth said in his pre-match briefing.

"We are very close and that's great news for Idrissa and great news for me. He's been great over the period of time. I have seen his performances.

"At Aston Villa he was a top player so to tie him down for a number of years is great."

Gueye who was sent off in Everton's last league encounter against Arsenal will be available for their trip to Leicester City on Sunday having missed their midweek League Cup defeat to Chelsea.