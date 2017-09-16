Guinea 0-0 Nigeria: Subdued Eagles fire Cape Coast blanks again

Salisu Yusuf’s men paid for their extravagance in front of goals as they continued their search for their first victory after two games

An impotent Nigeria attacking force failed to break down Guinea as the two sides played out a dour goalless draw in the Wafu Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Yusuf Salisu’s side came into the clash at Cape Coast stadium buoyed by their unbeaten run in the competition but they fell short of getting their first win in the group stage against the Syli Nationale who were in dire need of a victory.

Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, so impressive against Mali failed to provide the creative spark the Super Eagles so needed, and it was the Guineans who arguably had the better of the chances through Seydouba Camara, Abanum Ashadi and Mohamed N’Diaye.

For Guinea, who thumped Guinea Bissau 2-1 in the preliminaries, a point represents an encouraging response following their chastening 2-0 defeat to Ghana on Thursday.

Hamidou Camara’s side remained solid throughout, though blew away numerous chances to punish the Super Eagles who were often lethargic in defending.

Goalmouth action was scarce, but Guinea had the best chance in the 76th minute when N’Diaye powered fired over the crossbar from close range.

With this result, Nigeria are second with two points and must defeat hosts Ghana, who booked an early ticket to the semi-final courtesy of their 1-0 victory over Mali, in their last game.





Fox Sports holds exclusive rights to the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations