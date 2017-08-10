Guliyev denies Van Niekerk to win historic 200m gold for Turkey

Ramil Guliyev became Turkey's first IAAF World Championships gold medallist in the 200m, with Wayde van Niekerk taking silver.

Ramil Guliyev denied Wayde van Niekerk a famous IAAF World Championships double by winning a historic 200 metres gold for Turkey as Isaac Makwala missed out on a medal at London Stadium on Thursday.

Azerbaijan-born Guliyev dipped over the line to edge out 400m champion Van Niekerk, with Jereem Richards having to settle for bronze in a thrilling finish.

Makwala was unable to claim what would have been one of the most popular medals in London, finishing sixth after being banned from competing in the 400m when he was placed under quarantine following a norovirus outbreak.

It was very much Guliyev's night, defying the odds to win Turkey's first World Championships gold.

Guliyev powered up the home straight and edged it from lane five, thwarting a tiring 400m world record holder Van Niekerk, who was full of emotion after failing to match the great Michael Johnson's feat of winning both 400m and 200m gold 22 years ago.

Richards started well, but also ran out of steam in the closing stages and there was no dream medal for Makwala in what has been such a difficult week for the 30-year-old from Botswana.

Makwala qualified for the semi-finals running on his own in a time trial after being declared "medically fit" by the IAAF, but endured more disappointment after a national holiday had been promised in his homeland if he won gold.