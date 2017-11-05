Gun Runner ready to dominate after Arrogate revenge in Breeders’ Cup
The 34th Breeders’ Cup concluded with the $6 million (£4.6 million) Classic being won by the American-trained Gun Runner who, as they are prone to say round here, “ran his eyeballs out”.
The American media have described the latest running of this event as a “bit weird” and “not formful”. Their argument is that the 13 Group One races produced only one winning favourite – World Approval who trumped the Europeans in the Mile on grass – and races went to 40-1 and 66-1 shots.
Del Mar’s dirt was deep, tiring and not playing to the Americans’ beloved speed and it is against that backdrop that Gun Runner’s race should be regarded as up there with some of the best Classic performances of the past.
Unbeaten since the Dubai World Cup, he has kept improving, while his old adversary who beat him in the desert, Arrogate, has declined, though the punters desperately tried to cling to their faith in the grey by sending him off favourite.
Arrogate’s heart was not in it and his feet did not gobble up the ground like they normally would at the end of such a stamina-sapping race and he finished fifth.
Gun Runner, who is reckoned to be best at nine furlongs, set off in front, posting very quick fractions, and was hassled all the way for the lead before being joined by Collected down the back stretch.
After duelling round the bend, with not an inch in it, Gun Runner finally began to assert inside the last furlong before going on to win by 2½ lengths. On a track which favoured those coming from behind, it was a massive run to make all.
He will be America’s horse of the year and one problem for January’s Pegasus Cup, now worth $16 million, is filling the other 11 slots. There is no question Arrogate was brilliant and what he overcame to beat Gun Runner in Dubai was Herculean. But perhaps we were blinded by the dollar signs and accorded him a higher rating than the bare form said he deserved.
What is more, if Gun Runner goes to the Pegasus and then Dubai, it is highly likely Arrogate’s brief reign as the winning-most horse of all time will be over.
Otherwise, this year’s Breeders’ Cup was very democratic. The spoils were shared equally by east and west coast-trained horses, by horses drawn on the inside, middle and outside and by a happy mixed bag of big trainers and those on the breadline with no one man or jockey dominant. Europe’s tally of three wins – Mendelssohn for Ireland on Friday, Wuheida for Charlie Appleby and Britain, and Talismanic for France – was, given the uniquely tight track, above par.
And while Wuheida got the Breeders’ Cup monkey off William Buick’s back, it was Andre Fabre’s colourful Talismanic, also owned by Godolphin, who was the unexpected star of the show – just when French racing needed a fillip.
Striking does not begin to describe the colt’s colour. He is instantly recognisable, with not so much four white socks or stockings as white trousers, a big white face and a white under-patch on his belly. Colour-wise, at least, he has more in common with the paint horses which lead the runners to post here.
But he has great character, too. Not only did he stick his head down when Mickael Barzalona asked him to repel Beach Patrol and Highland Reel, he put his ears back and refused point-blank to let them pass.
Afterwards, when a flower garland was hung over his neck he tried to eat it. Now that is class.
After a week where “the turf meets the surf”, I am putting in for membership of two fan clubs: those of Del Mar and Talismanic.