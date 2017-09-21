Gundogan injury not serious

The German midfielder was forced off with a nasty-looking injury during his first start since damaging cruciate knee ligaments in December

Ilkay Gundogan suffered a sprained ankle in Manchester City's win at West Brom on Wednesday night, Goal understands.

Gundogan was forced out of the Carabao Cup win at the Hawthorns, his first start following a nine-month lay-off with a knee injury, prompting fears he had suffered another serious set-back.

The Germany international appeared to be in some distress while being tended to by City medics, though Blues boss Pep Guardiola insisted after the match that the injury was not serious.

Sources have told Goal that further tests at City's medical facilities on Thursday have highlighted only a sprain, and that Gundogan is expected to return following the upcoming international fixtures, if not before.

The Germany international, 26, damaged cruciate knee ligaments in December and only made his first appearance of the season as a substitute against Watford on Saturday.

It had been feared that the central midfielder had suffered another serious set-back on Wednesday, as Claudio Yacob's challenge left him clutching both his knee and ankle.

But while he is likely to miss Saturday's game against Crystal Palace and may not be ready for Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Shakthar Donetsk, there is a sense of relief around the City training ground.