Gundogan goes off injured in Manchester City's Carabao Cup match

The midfielder recently returned from injury but may now face another spell on the sidelines after going down following a tackle

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan appears to have suffered another injury after being substituted in the Citizens' Carabao Cup match against West Bromwich Albion.

Gundogan went down after a challenge from Claudio Yacob, who picked up a yellow card. He immediately signaled to the bench and was replaced by Kyle Walker in the 59th minute.

The 26-year-old Gundogan has suffered through multiple injuries in recent years. After a patella dislocation in his right knee forced the delay of his City debut following a €27 million move from Borussia Dortmund last season, Gundogan would have his season end in December after suffering a rupture of his ACL in the same knee.

Recovery from that ACL tear delayed Gundogan's start to this current season, with him making his debut in the campaign this past weekend in Manchester City's 6-0 win over Watford. Gundogan came on as a substitute for a 24-minute spell in the victory.

The Cup match against West Brom was Gundogan's first start of the 2017-18 campaign.