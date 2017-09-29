Gustavo Paez calls for Kaizer Chiefs supply so he can score

The Venezuelan-born player seems to be the preferred man upfront, and he has delivered so far

Kaizer Chiefs striker Gustavo Paez demands more supply from his teammates in order to rattle the net on a regular basis.

“Last season we had the same situation as far as goals are concerned. If we want to win a trophy this season, we have to create more chances,” Paez told Daily Sun.

The 26-year-old feels he can do more with the help of his teammates, and rues the absence of key figures through injury, which at the moment is affecting their progress.

Paez has found the net three times so far, including a brace in a 2-0 win over Maritzburg United recently.

“It’s difficult with injuries to key players. We need Rama (Ramahlwe Mphahlele) and (Tsepo) Masilela for their experience in big games – if you look at the goal we conceded against Wits, for example,” Paez said.

Despite the presence of Paez, the Amakhosi’s search for another striker continues without success, having had numerous players on trial from across the globe.

Currently they are assessing Christ Mbondi, while they have passed up on his Cameroonian compatriot Julien Ebah.