Guts and resilience only go so far, England need a creative heartbeat to build their World Cup hopes around

It is often forgotten that in the aftermath of England’s disastrous 2010 World Cup campaign, Fabio Capello had a sudden brainwave. Perplexed by England’s lack of natural creativity in midfield, he realised that perhaps the solution was staring us all in the face. So he turned up at Goodison Park and put in a call to their seasoned - and Spanish - midfield maestro, Mikel Arteta.

Arteta was interested, too. “I was really thinking about it,” he later admitted. As it turned out, Fifa’s little-known Article 18.1(a) had the final word, stipulating that he was ineligible unless he possessed a British passport, and Arteta had still not quite given up hope of making it as a Spain international one day. The matter was quietly dropped.

Arteta is now 35 years of age and spends his weekends on the Manchester City bench as their assistant coach. And yet, there are times when you watch this England team and idly wonder whether he might still fancy that new passport. England’s goalless draw against Brazil on Tuesday night was just one such occasion: a performance of guts and resilience and all those other highly desirable traits. They successfully nullified one of the greatest attacking teams in the world. Joe Gomez was excellent. It was a start. Now, England are looking for a middle.

It is English football’s Achilles heel, one that dates back at least to the Capello era and possibly further: the absence of a creative attacking player comfortable receiving the ball in a tight spot, robust enough to hold off a challenge, intelligent enough to see a pass, bold enough to attempt it, and gifted enough to nail it.

This last quality is by far the most important. In international football, with its deep-set defences and safety-first approaches, the margin for error when trying to pick a pass in the attacking third is minimal, as Brazil often found themselves at Wembley. Yet while England have always had a surfeit of nimble runners, and more recently a surfeit of tenacious blockers, the world-class creator is arguably something they have lacked since the retirement of Paul Scholes.