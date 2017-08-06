Gutsy Kim holds on to win first major at British Open

Despite seeing her six-shot lead eroded over the course of the final day of the British Open, In-Kyung Kim held on to win her first major.

In-Kyung Kim won her first major title at the Women's British Open on Sunday, despite seeing a sizeable overnight lead whittled away by the stunning charge of runner-up Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

Kim was six strokes clear going into the deciding round at a wet Kingsbarns, where she held her nerve to post a one-under 71 and reach 18 under for the tournament.

That was enough for the Korean to hold off England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff, whose blistering eight-under 64 earned her outright second at 16 under.

Michelle Wie's 66 saw her rewarded with a share of third at 13 under, alongside Caroline Masson of Germany and Ewart Shadoff's compatriot Georgia Hall.

Kim, who had previously recorded seven top-five finishes in majors without claiming silverware, set a new 54-hole record for the tournament on Saturday and a birdie at the first hole of the deciding round represented a strong start.

She maintained her advantage by picking up another stroke at the eighth only to immediately record a bogey at the next to lead by four going into the back nine.

Ahead of Kim on the course, Wie had hit six birdies on a faultless front nine to pile on the pressure, almost producing a hole-in-one at the seventh, but the American's momentum faltered in a level-par back nine.

British hope Ewart Shadoff provided the main competition in Scotland, recording five birdies in a row from the sixth to the 10th to put herself firmly in the hunt.

As the weather worsened, Ewart Shadoff closed in further on Kim with a birdie at 17 but she could only par the last to take the clubhouse lead and level the course record.

A series of eight successive back-nine pars left Kim with a two-shot lead going into par-four 18th and she coolly found the heart of the green to leave herself three putts for the title.

Kim only needed two to secure another par and the British Open crown, although she missed out on breaking the Women's British Open record score of Karen Stupples, who reached 19 under at Sunningdale in 2004.