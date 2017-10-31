Gwar, Abutu, Najare spotted at Niger Tornadoes' training

The three experienced players are among the numerous players sighted at the training of the Ikon Allah Boys ahead of 2017-18 season

Niger Tornadoes' ongoing pre-season activities is attracting some top talents in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Former league highest scorer, Sibi Gwar, Musa Najere and Jonah Abutu were among 15 new players spotted at the team’s base in Kotangora sweating it out, with a view to be offered contracts.

Source close to the Federation Cup finalists informed Goal that Ikon Allah Boys retained only 20 players out of those that represented the club last season and that efforts are ongoing to ensure that new players are added to make the team stronger ahead of next season.

“I can confirm to you that we have 15 new players training with us. Some of the known faces are Musa Najere, Sibi Gwar, Jonah Abutu and others that are not too popular but are equally good players,” the source informed Goal.

"We shall be concluding with the first phase of our pre season this weekend before we proceed to Kaduna to continue with the next phase of our pre season activities by taking part in the Shehu Dikko pre season tournament in Kaduna and also the Gold Cup holding in Ilorin.

“I believe that the caliber of players I am seeing in the camp of Tornadoes will make them stronger next season. They must train regularly together with a view to bonding on time.

“The technical crew has done a good work of identifying the players they needed and by the time they pick the ones they want and harnessing them together, the sky will be their starting point.

”I must confess that Najere didn’t train today (Tuesday) because he got an injury on Monday. I don’t know if he will be able to train again on Wednesday but his injury is not serious and it shouldn’t keep him out for long,” the source noted.