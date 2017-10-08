I had a conversation with Marco Silva, admits Islam Slimani

The Algeria international disclosed he held talks with the Hornets' manager over a summer move away from the King Power Stadium

Leicester City's Islam Slimani claimed he held talks with Watford manager Marco Silva in the summer over a purposed switch to Vicarage Road.

The  29-year-old joined the Foxes from Sporting Lisbon on transfer deadline day last summer for a club record fee of £28 million, but only scored eight goals in 29 appearances last term.

And the striker disclosed that he was tempted with a reunion with the Portuguese tactician whom he played for at the Estadio Jose Alvalade before Leicester declared the striker was not for sale.

"I had a conversation with Marco Silva, who was my coach at Sporting, and he was very interested in having me on the team," Slimani told Le Buteur.

"He presented me with a magnificent project, but unfortunately, it did not materialise.

"The leaders of Leicester City told me they wanted me here. But they are things of the past, now I am focused on my team."

Slimani will be hoping to score his first goal in the English Premier League when Leicester City host Ahmed Hegazi's West Bromwich Albion on October 16.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes