I had to follow Nibali - Froome delighted by huge GC boost

Chris Froome more than doubled his Vuelta a Espana lead on Wednesday and knew he had to follow Vincenzo Nibali to do so.

The Bahrain-Merida rider was tipped as one of Froome's top rivals in the general classification and he launched an attack on the final climb of a gruelling, wet stage 11.

The Tour de France champion reeled in Nibali with the help of fellow Team Sky rider Mikel Nieve, but the Italian made another push with two kilometres remaining.

Froome caught up once more and won a sprint to the line to finish behind stage winner Miguel Angel Lopez, securing a four-second time bonus to extend his GC advantage to one minute and 19 seconds as Nibali moved up to second.

"I'm very happy with the outcome today. I think it was a very selective day for the GC, and to finish second - I couldn't have asked for much more than that other than a stage victory," said Froome.

"When Lopez went, he was extremely strong and at the top, I figured for me the most important thing was going to be to follow Vincenzo and to stay with the real favourites.

"I think Lopez was the most impressive today with his attack to win the stage, but otherwise I was more concentrated on staying with Nibali, seeing as [Esteban] Chaves was already dropped and Alberto [Contador] was on the limit.

"For me, the main objective was to stay with Nibali and stay up front."