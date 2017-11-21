We had to rely on personal pride - Berizzo praises Sevilla's stunning comeback

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo was delighted with his side's second-half recovery against Group E rivals Liverpool.

Eduardo Berizzo felt Sevilla's bravery was rewarded in the end after they scored a late equaliser to rescue a 3-3 draw against Champions League rivals Liverpool.

The visitors looked to be coasting to victory at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan when they led 3-0 at the break, Roberto Firmino scoring two of Liverpool's goals in a dominant first-half display from the Premier League side.

However, from a position of complete strength, Jurgen Klopp's side collapsed after the break.

Sevilla threw caution to the wind and, after Wissam Ben Yedder's brace set up a tense finale, Guido Pizarro grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser to secure an unlikely point for the home team.

"When you are loyal to the idea of attacking football, the game of football will always reward you in the end," Berizzo told UEFA.com.

"The first-half scoreline was down to individual errors.

"What we had to do was react and rely on our personal pride to turn the thing around - in the second half Liverpool barely crossed the half way line."

While leaders Liverpool still hold the upper hand in the battle to top Group E, Sevilla will be certain of a place in the last 16 if they win away at bottom club Maribor in the final round of fixtures.

The Liga club were on course to suffer their first home loss across all competitions in 26 games until Pizzarro popped up in the right place to turn home a loose ball at a corner.

"From when I was a kid, until today, I've always dreamed of playing in an important match which was that dramatic and which ended so well," the midfielder said.