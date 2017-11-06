Hadin returns to the national team, Beto receives call-up

BY        ZULHILMI ZAINAL       Follow on Twitter

Malaysia head coach Nelo Vingada has made final changes to the squad that he will take to Thailand for the Asian Cup qualification group matches against DPR Korea.

He made the decision to drop Darren Lok of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Kedah's Baddrol Bakhtiar, after both had been injured while taking part in the Malaysia Cup final match last Saturday. Meanwhile JDT defender Junior Eldstal had been exempted from the matches for personal reasons, despite having been listed earlier.

The Portuguese coach however has decided to replace them with only two players; Felda United winger Hadin Azman and Perak midfielder Ahmad Khairil Anuar Ahmad Zamri.

Hadin last played for the Malayan Tigers in a friendly against the Philippines back in March which ended in a 0-0 draw, whereas for Khairil, who is also known as Beto, it is his first Malaysia senior team call-up.

Ahmad Khairil Anuar, Perak

Ahmad Khairil Anuar Ahmad Zamri. Photo by Perak TBG Facebook

The team will depart for Buriram, where the two ties will be played in, on Tuesday. The matches will be held at the I-Mobile Stadium on November 10 and 13 respectively, with DPR Korea as the designated hosts for the earlier clash, and Malaysia 'hosting' the latter encounter.

Interestingly, squad members from recent Malaysia Cup winners JDT were absent from the Monday evening training session at the Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya, as they had not arrived. Squad members from Malaysia Cup finalists JDT and Kedah had been scheduled to join the training camp on Monday. However, the only Kedah player in the squad; Syafiq Ahmad was present during the training session.

The full 23-man squad:

NO

NAME

AGE

POSITION

CLUB

1.

Safiq Rahim

30

Midfielder

Johor Darul Ta’zim

2.

Ahmad Hazwan Bakri

26

Attacker

Johor Darul Ta’zim

3.

Nazmi Faiz Mansor

23

Midfielder

Johor Darul Ta’zim

4.

Safawi Rasid

20

Midfielder

Johor Darul Ta’zim

5.

Fadhli Shas

26

Defender

Johor Darul Ta’zim

6.

Fazly Mazlan

24

Defender

Johor Darul Ta’zim

7.

Izham Tarmizi Roslan

26

Goalkeeper

Johor Darul Ta’zim

8.

Afiq Fazail

23

Midfielder

Johor Darul Ta’zim

9.

Kunanlan Subramaniam

31

Defender

Johor Darul Ta’zim

10.

Azrif Nasrulhaq Badrul Hisham

26

Midfielder

Johor Darul Ta’zim

11.

Hafizul Hakim Khairul Nizam Jothy

24

Goalkeeper

Perak

12.

Shahrom Abdul Kalam

32

Defender

Perak

13.

Nazirul Naim Che Hashim

24

Defender

Perak

14.

Amirul Azhan Aznan

24

Defender

Perak

15.

Ahmad Khairil Anuar Zamri

22

Midfielder

Perak

16.

Wan Zack Haikal Wan Nor

26

Midfielder

Felda United

17.

Hadin Azman

23

Midfielder

Felda United

18.

Kiko Insa

29

Defender

Pahang

19.

Nor Azam Abdul Azih

22

Midfielder

Pahang

20.

Khairulazhan Khalid

28

Goalkeeper

Selangor

21.

Adam Nor Azlin

21

Defender

Selangor

22.

Syafiq Ahmad

22

Attacker

Kedah

23.

Syamer Kutty Abba

20

Midfielder

Pulau Pinang

 

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes