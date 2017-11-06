Hadin returns to the national team, Beto receives call-up

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia head coach Nelo Vingada has made final changes to the squad that he will take to Thailand for the Asian Cup qualification group matches against DPR Korea.

He made the decision to drop Darren Lok of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Kedah's Baddrol Bakhtiar, after both had been injured while taking part in the Malaysia Cup final match last Saturday. Meanwhile JDT defender Junior Eldstal had been exempted from the matches for personal reasons, despite having been listed earlier.

The Portuguese coach however has decided to replace them with only two players; Felda United winger Hadin Azman and Perak midfielder Ahmad Khairil Anuar Ahmad Zamri.

Hadin last played for the Malayan Tigers in a friendly against the Philippines back in March which ended in a 0-0 draw, whereas for Khairil, who is also known as Beto, it is his first Malaysia senior team call-up.

