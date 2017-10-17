Hafeez recalled for Sri Lanka T20 series

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez could make his return in the shortest format when Pakistan take on Sri Lanka.

Mohammad Hafeez has been recalled to the Pakistan squad for the upcoming Twenty20 international series against Sri Lanka.

Hafeez did not feature against in two matches versus a World XI on home soil last month, but played in both one-day international wins over Sri Lanka.

The veteran all-rounder, who turned 37 on Tuesday, could make his T20 comeback in a three-match series against Sri Lanka after he was named in a 16-man squad on Tuesday.

Mohammad Amir has been included, but his participation is not guaranteed as the paceman is still recovering from a shin injury. Paceman Sohail Khan misses out.

The two sides will meet in Abu Dhabi next Thursday and Friday before heading to Lahore for the third and final T20 a week on Sunday.

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir (subject to fitness), Rumman Raees, Usman Khan, Umar Amin.