Hafeez reported for suspect bowling action

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been reported for a suspect bowling action during the third one-day international against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Hafeez has twice been suspended for an illegal action, but the spinner was cleared to resume bowling following an assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane last November.

The 37-year-old, who was this week recalled to the Pakistan squad for the upcoming Twenty20 international series against Sri Lanka, must undergo testing again in the next fortnight but is permitted to continue bowling until the results are known.

Hafeez has claimed a wicket in each of Pakistan's ODI victories in a series which they wrapped up in Abu Dhabi by taking a 3-0 lead with two matches to spare.