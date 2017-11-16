Hafeez suspended from bowling for illegal action

Having previously been suspended from bowling on two occasions by the ICC, Mohammad Hafeez has suffered the same fate once again.

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez has been suspended from bowling in international cricket for a third time by the ICC after his action was deemed to be illegal.

The veteran all-rounder - renowned for his ability to restrict batsmen in limited-overs matches - was reported for a suspect action following Pakistan's third ODI against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi last month.

After his action was independently assessed at Loughborough University in England, Hafeez has now been suspended from bowling once again.

An ICC statement read: "The assessment revealed the majority of his deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations."

Hafeez suffered the same fate in December 2014, before being cleared to resume bowling the following April when his action was found to be legal.

He was then suspended for a second time in June 2015, with his remodelled action subsequently cleared last November.

The 37-year-old can once again apply for a re-assessment after modifying his action.