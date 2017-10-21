Hail Cesar! Conte rescued at the death but Chelsea have big problems

With 20 minutes to go here at Stamford Bridge, Antonio Conte's job was potentially on the line and Chelsea's chances of retaining the Premier League were all but over as they trailed Watford 2-1.

It was set to be their third straight defeat in the league, but late goals from substitute Michy Batshuayi (2) and Cesar Azpilicueta rescued their manager as they ran out 4-2 winners.

However, despite this late comeback, there is no hiding from the fact that Chelsea are a club with big problems.

Marco Silva's Watford are away day specialists and until their late show it looked like Chelsea’s new objective for the season was to merely finish in the top four. A win just about keeps them in contention with the Manchester clubs for the title.

These title hopes are as fragile as their confidence seems to be but they showed impressive fight to battle through the pain barrier as injuries and tiredness set in.

A loss would have seen Chelsea match their negative run in November 2015 which led to Jose Mourinho being sacked as manager and Chelsea eventually finishing tenth. Fans will be hoping that Cesar Azpilicueta’s 87th minute goal will be a turning point in their season.

Conte will have to accept that questions remain as a third poor defensive performance in a row saw the Blues lose control of a match. There were similarities with the 3-3 draw with Roma on Wednesday as N'Golo Kante's was sorely missed.

