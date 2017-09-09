All hail the NPFL champions – Twitter salutes Plateau United on historic win

Football enthusiasts applauded the Peace Boys after making history in the Rwang Pam stadium on Saturday

Plateau United clinched their first ever Nigeria Professional Football League title after a 2-0 victory over former champions Enugu Rangers.

Goals from Benjamin Turba and Emeka Umeh in each half of the encounter sailed the Peace Boys to their historic league silverware with 66 points from 38 games.

And fans including Leicester City's Ahmed Musa took to Twitter to shower praises on Kennedy Boboye’s men after securing their ticket for continental football next season with the league triumph.