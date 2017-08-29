Halep adds Pavel to coaching team following US Open exit

Darren Cahill will continue to work as Simona Halep's coach, but the Romanian has added Andrei Pavel to her support team.

Simona Halep has added fellow Romanian Andrei Pavel to her coaching team following a first-round exit at the US Open.

The second seed at Flushing Meadows, Halep was beaten by wildcard Maria Sharapova in her opening match.

Having stated her determination to work harder in the wake of that loss, she announced the hiring of Pavel in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The former men's world number 13 will work alongside Darren Cahill, Halep's primary coach.

"After yesterday [Monday], I know that I have to keep working hard to get better," wrote Halep.

"Now I also want to tell you that Andrei Pavel is a member of my team. It's an honour for me to have him around. I am sure that I have many things to learn from his experience and advice.

"Nothing changes with Darren. Everything will be the same."