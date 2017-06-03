Halep marches on in Paris, Radwanska routed by Cornet

An excellent day for Simona Halep in Paris saw the Romanian move into round four before Karolina Pliskova's match was postponed due to rain.

French Open favourite Simona Halep continued her serene progress at Roland Garros, but Agnieszka Radwanska was thrashed by Alize Cornet before rain brought an early end to Saturday's action.

Although Halep claimed she is still not injury free after beating Daria Kasatkina 6-0 7-5, the Romanian has yet to drop a set in Paris this week.

She was one of five women to book their places in the round of 16 on Saturday, along with Caroline Wozniacki, Carla Suarez Navarro and home favourites Alize Cornet and Caroline Garcia.

Cornet demolished ninth seed Radwanska, the world number 43 dropping just three games in an emphatic victory.

However, four contests - including second seed Karolina Pliskova's match against Carina Witthoeft - had to be pushed back to the following day as the heavens opened early in the evening.

HAPPY HALEP MARCHES ON

Halep may still be feeling pain in her right ankle, but you would not know it from her performances.

The third seed raced through the first set against Kasatkina before digging deep in the second as her opponent spurned several chances to pull level.

Next up for Halep is a fourth-round meeting with Suarez Navarro.

"I think I played really well the whole match, even when she [Kasatkina] was 5-3 [ahead] in the second set," Halep told a media conference.

"I think it was a very high standard. I'm really happy with the way I played. I'm happy. I'm really happy."

VIVE LE FRANCE!

For the first time since 1994, France will have three representatives in the last 16 of the women's draw.

Kristina Mladenovic had already made it through her third-round tie on Friday, beating Shelby Rogers 8-6 in a thrilling third set, and Garcia followed suit by edging out Hsieh Su-wei 6-4 4-6 9-7.

Cornet's passage to round four was far more straightforward as she trounced Radwanska.

"Everything came together," said a delighted Cornet, who will now face Garcia in a meeting of two players who publicly fell out ahead of France's Fed Cup tie with Spain in April.

WOZNIACKI TIPS BELLIS FOR BIG FUTURE

After their match was suspended on Friday, 11th seed Wozniacki overcame CiCi Bellis in three sets to set up a tie with Svetlana Kuznetsova.

The Dane was hugely impressed with teenager Bellis and stated: "I think we are going to see a lot more of her in the future.

"Obviously you never know what's going to happen but, at the same time, she's one of those youngsters I see working very hard, and fighting for every point. She just keeps her head down. I like that about her."