It has been a frustrating half of football for the Students as they are being held at home by Masandawana on Tuesday evening

Despite Bidvest Wits bossing the possession stats for most of the first half, it has been Mamelodi Sundowns who will be ruing their missed opportunities. The Students will certainly need to be thankful to their keeper Darren Keet who has stood tall on several occasions and kept the scores level going into the half-time break.