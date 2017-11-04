Bidvest Wits 1-0 Baroka: Amr Gamal's lone strike sends the Students into the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals

A solitary first half Amr Gamal strike saw Bidvest Wits reach the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup on Saturday night.

After suffering yet another Premier Soccer League (PSL) in midweek against Chippa United, Wits looked to bounce back when they hosted Baroka FC in a Telkom Knockout quarterfinal on Saturday evening.

One of the contributing factors to Wits’ dismal start to the season has been Gavin Hunt’s tendency to chop and change, and once again the coach made several changes. Defender Bongani Khumalo who started in the Student’s recent loss was nowhere to be found while, the likes of Phumlani Ntshangase and Thabang Monare returned to the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Baroka’s coach Kgoloko Thobejane opted for continuity despite his side’s 1-1 draw on Wednesday evening as the enigmatic forward Richard Matloga was relegated to the bench and Dineo Shaku was suspended for the clash.

The conditions at the Bidvest Stadium made for an exciting evening of quality football, and that was exactly what the fans were treated to during the first half. Baroka’s Gift Motupa was looking in devastating form and came within a whisker of opening the scoring early on. But Darren Keet was up to the task as he superbly tipped Motupa’s effort over the bar.

However, at the other end Wits were looking dangerous, particularly with Egyptian Amr Gamal proving a nuisance inside the box. Gamal was a constant threat and it was only fitting that he would open the scoring with only 11 minutes played. Following some superb interplay, Gamal showed good composure as he put the ball past Virgil Vries from point-blank range.

Wits were looking in devastating form and minutes later, they were unlucky not to have doubled their advantage with Daine Klate forcing a quality save out of Vries. The Namibia international was certainly the busier of the two goalkeepers during the opening stanza but was up holding firm.