Amakhosi are still searching for their first win of the campaign, but things aren't looking too good for them at the FNB Stadium tonight

SuperSport United lead Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 after the first 45 minutes, thanks to goals from Aubrey Modiba and Bradley Grobler.

Amakhosi are down to 10 men following the dismissal of Erick Mathoho 10 minutes into the game, while Tsepo Masilela had to be stretchered off the pitch after colliding with Brilliant Khuzwayo.

His place was taken by Philani Zulu on the left hand side of the home side's defence.