Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 SuperSport United: Brockie’s strike breaks Amakhosi hearts

A lone Jeremy Brockie strike was enough to see Kaizer Chiefs crash out of the MTN 8 competition on Saturday night.

Chiefs got their 2017/2018 season underway with an exciting MTN 8 quarterfinal clash against SuperSport United. Going into the clash, Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela opted for his tried and tested with his new signings settling for a place on the bench. Nevertheless, Chiefs were given a boost ahead of the game as Siphiwe Tshabalala returned to the starting XI. Meanwhile, SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler made a surprise inclusion as he welcomed back Dove Wome to the SuperSport setup following his loan stint at Orlando Pirates.

The impressive crowd at the Moses Mabhida Stadium were treated to an enthralling opening period as SuperSport got the match off to a flyer. With six minutes on the clock, Brockie found the back of the net after impressively cutting in onto his left foot following a beautiful pass by Bradley Grobler. The New Zealand international calmly slotted the ball past a hapless Itumeleng Khune.

The match was being played at a frenetic pace and although, SuperSport had the lead it was Chiefs who were the dominant side, but they did little to trouble Ronwen Williams in the SuperSport goal. That was until the 23rd minute when Tshabalala saw his deflected shot cannon off the woodwork.

With just over half an hour played, SuperSport were lucky not to have conceded. A poor touch by the SuperSport keeper allowed Gustavo Paez to intercept the loose ball but Williams did enough to block the Venezuelan’s shot. Minutes later, Williams would once again be in the thick of things as he pulled off a stunning save to deny Bernard Parker’s shot from the edge of the box. SuperSport were being bombarded with wave after wave of Chiefs pressure, but SuperSport’s defence were up to the task as they dealt with the danger when called upon. Nonetheless, despite Chiefs’ dominance they could not find the breakthrough and went into the half-time interval trailing.

The resumption of the second half saw SuperSport looking to take themselves off the backfoot and Tinkler threw on Thuso Phala in an attempt to inject some much-needed pace and creativity upfront. The change seemed to work as SuperSport found themselves once again causing the Glamour Boys’ defence some discomfort. In the 51st minute Grobler had a chance to double SuperSport’s advantage after Khune found himself in no man’s land. But the forward failed to make sufficient contact with the ball as his effort was cleared by the Chiefs defender on the line.

At the other end, Parker once again came agonisingly close to finding the equaliser. But the veteran’s looping header came off the post. The match opened up with both sides looking to utilise their pace on the counter attack. However, the clash was also becoming a feisty affair with both sets of players not holding back with the challenges.

With under 20 minutes remaining the post again came to SuperSport’s rescue. This time it was Hendrick Ekstein, who watched his shot rattle the crossbar. Chiefs were becoming desperate and threw everything at the SuperSport defence, but SuperSport remained resolute to the frustration of the near capacity crowd as they held on for victory and progressed into the semi-finals.