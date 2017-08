The Brazilians are at home to the Team of Choice in the final match of the 2017 MTN8

Maritzburg United dominated the first 45 minutes, but they still couldn't get behind the Mamelodi Sundowns defence at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

There were a couple of shots on target from either side, but it is the hosts who created better goalscoring chances toward the end of the half.

Both teams are locked at 0-0 at the interval.