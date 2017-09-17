Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Wydad Casablanca: Zakri hands defending champions advantage

Zakri came off the bench to score the only goal of the game as the Brazilians beat Wydad 1-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns needed a Yannick Zakri strike to see off Wydad Casablanca in the first leg of the 2017 Caf Champions League quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

After a rather unimpressive first half, the defending champions upped their tempo in the second 45 minutes and took the game to their Moroccan opponents, and they were rewarded in the 71st minute.

The home side held on to their slender lead to eventually put on foot in the semi-finals, and on course to defending their continental crown.

Despite facing injury crisis in the build up to the encounter, with the majority of his regulars sidelined, coach Pitso Mosimane still managed to field a strong starting line-up which included the likes of Oupa Manyisa, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Leonardo Castro among others.

New signing George Lebese had to watch his teammates from the stands after suffering a groin injury.

