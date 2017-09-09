Maritzburg United 0-2 SuperSport United (1-3 Agg): Brockie's brace sends Matsatsantsa into the MTN 8 Cup final

Matsatsantsa advanced into the MTN 8 final after defeating the Team of Choice at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday night

Two first half goals by Jeremy Brockie saw SuperSport United advance into the MTN 8 Cup final on Saturday night.

Maritzburg United went into the clash full of confidence knowing that they held a slender advantage. Coach Fadlu Davids’ men claimed a valuable away goal in Tshwane two weeks ago, and a goalless draw would be enough to see the KwaZulu-Natal outfit advance.

Nonetheless, Davids opted for consistency in his line-up as he only made two changes to his starting XI. Most notably, German defender Denis Weidlich returned to the heart of the Team of Choices' defence.

Meanwhile, SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler also refrained from tinkering too much with his side, but welcomed back Dean Furman from suspension, while Jeremy Brockie, who was dropped for the first leg due to the uncertainty surrounding his future also returned.

It would turn into a special night for the New Zealand international as he claimed his 50th goal for Matsatsantsa, opening the scoring in the 13th minute. Brockie made no mistake as he headed home a superb Aubrey Modiba cross.

The goal was nothing less than SuperSport deserved at that point in the encounter as they came out of the gates all guns blazing and could have grabbed the lead as early as the second minute with Bradley Grobler’s header going narrowly wide.

The encounter was being played at a frantic pace which excited the capacity Harry Gwala crowd, but SuperSport continued to dominate the midfield battle. With just under half an hour played, Brockie once again had a chance to be thorn in Maritzburg’s plans, but this time the forward sent his volley well over the cross bar, after finding himself unmarked in the box.

SuperSport’s counter attacking prowess was proving difficult for the Maritzburg defence to deal with, and Thuso Phala came close to doubling SuperSport’s advantage with a long-range shot after some superb interplay.

To Maritzburg’s credit they were not throwing in the towel and utilised the pace of their mercurial striker Evans Rusike to unnerve the Matsatsantsa defence.

However, just before half-time break, Brockie found himself celebrating his second goal of the game. The 29-year-old emphatically headed home from close range following another superb move, giving the Tshwane-based outfit some breathing room going into the interval.

The resumption of the second half saw Maritzburg throw caution to the wind as Davids threw on Andrea Fileccia and debutant Yazid Atouba. The Cameroonian looked lively and his trickery added an extra dimension to the Maritzburg attack.

Nevertheless, chances were proving difficult to come by and the match turned into a frustrating affair as several needless fouls were committed by Maritzburg. While the home team dominated possession, they struggled to break down a resolute SuperSport defence and resorted to a number of long-range shots which did little to trouble Ronwen Williams in the SuperSport goal.

Although, Maritzburg finally found an opening with just over an hour played, SuperSport’s Clayton Daniels came up trumps as his last-ditch tackle averted what would likely have been a Maritzburg goal as Rusike had his target set.

The final 20 minutes of the encounter was all Maritzburg as they bombarded the SuperSport box. With 15 minutes to go, Williams was forced into a smart save as he got down well to deny Deolin Mekoa from outside the area.

Time was running out for Maritzburg and in the 76th minute, Maritzburg received a crushing blow as they were down to 10-men for the remainder of the contest. Atouba, who only came on at the beginning of the second half was given his marching orders after picking up a second booking for simulation.

Towards the death, Maritzburg had a final chance to find a consolation goal, but Lebohang Maboe’s rocket was spectacularly saved by Williams as SuperSport defeated Maritzburg 3-1 on aggregate.