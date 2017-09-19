SuperSport United 1-1 Chippa United: Chilli Boys leave Tshwane with a point

The Chilli Boys earned a valuable point on the road as they drew with Matsatsantsa at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday night

SuperSport United were held to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday evening as Moeketsi Sekola’s late strike in the first half cancelled out Siyabonga Nhlapo’s volley.

Following SuperSport continental exploits, the Tshwane-based outfit returned to Premier Soccer League (PSL) action looking to make it three league wins on the trot. But it would not be an easy affair as Chippa United were desperate to impress their new coach Teboho Moloi who took charge of just his second game.

Keeping one eye on the weekend’s crunch second leg Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal encounter, SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler opted to rest several of his senior players. Most notably, Teenager Sipho Mbule was given his debut alongside the likes of Sifiso Myeni and Dean Furman.

On the side of the Chippa, Moloi was still searching for his preferred starting XI as he made five changes from the side which played out to a goalless draw against Platinum Stars.

The gluttony of changes clearly affected the momentum and tempo of the encounter as the opening stages was a rather tentative and uneventful affair. Both sides were clearly struggling to get a real footing in the game, and the sparse crowd at the Lucas Moripe Stadium would have to wait 10 minutes before witnessing the game’s first chance on goal. Kingston Nkhatha was on the end of a delightful ball by Thabo Mnyamane, but the attacker skied his effort from just inside the box. The home side enjoyed most of the possession, but Chippa’s defensive setup made it difficult for Jeremy Brockie and Nkhatha upfront.

Nonetheless, with just under half an hour played, SuperSport finally broke the deadlock through Siyabonga Nhlapo. The full-back calmly volleyed his effort home from just inside the area, and the goal was nothing less than what they deserved. SuperSport would go on to continue their dominance for most of the half, but while it looked likely they would go into the break ahead, coach Tinkler was left frustrated as Moeketsi Sekola found the back of the net just before the break.

The resumption of the second saw a more energetic opening few minutes as both sides looked for the early ascendency. With just a few minutes played, SuperSport were forced into a change after Myeni had to be stretched off after sustaining a head injury.

Chippa were growing in confidence and that clearly reflected in their build-up play as they began to move the ball around with some authority. But in spite of their efforts, they could not trouble Ronwen Williams, who was a spectator for most of the game.

In an effort to earn the three points, Tinkler threw on Bradley Grobler in place of Brockie with 20 minutes remaining. The 29-year-old’s introduction added new life into the SuperSport attack, and he came close to finding the decisive goal as his shot from the the edge of area which went agonisingly wide of the Chippa goal.

While both teams looked for the elusive goal, it was not forthcoming as SuperSport were held to a frustrating draw.