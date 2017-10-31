SuperSport United 3-0 Golden Arrows: Dominant Matsatsantsa trash the high-flying Abafana Bes'thende
SuperSport United defeated the high flying Golden Arrows at their alternative home venue, the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday evening.
Both sides were looking to bounce back following their Telkom Knockout Cup heartbreak on the weekend, and SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler made his intentions known as he made six changes to the side which lost on penalties to Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday. The 47-year-old welcomed back his tried and tested as the likes of Ronwen Williams, Bradley Grobler and Thuso Phala returned to the starting XI.
However, one notable exclusion was of defender Clayton Daniels, who was forced to settle for a place on the bench. On the side of Arrows though, coach Clinton Larsen also made changes with the exciting talent of Nduduzo Sibiya roped in to partner Kudakwashe Mahachi in the midfield.
The sparse crowd in attendance were treated to a thoroughly enjoyable opening stanza as both sides went toe to toe. But SuperSport got the clash off to a positive start and as early as the fifth minute, Arrows’ keeper Nkosingiphile Gumede had to be at his best as he denied Thuso Phala. The winger used his pace to his advantage as he found himself in space but the Arrows keeper was up to the task as he palmed the winger’s powerful drive away from goal.
Abafana Bes’thende clearly came with a game plan as they set back, looking to play off the counter attack. The tactic had the home side bombarding Arrows’ box, but they were unable to break the deadlock despite their dominance. At the other end, Arrows almost profited from a quality break as Knox Mutizwa only had Williams to beat but he could only watch as his chip sailed over the SuperSport goal.
Arrows’ pace upfront was proving a concern for SuperSport and had it not been for a superb last-ditch tackle by Tefu Mashamaite, SuperSport could have been behind after Mahachi was played through on goal.
Nevertheless, it was SuperSport who eventually broke the deadlock with 24 minutes played. Reneilwe Letsholonyane capitalised on a slip by the Arrows defender before playing Jeremy Brockie through on goal. The New Zealand international unselfishly returned the favour as Letsholonyane tapped the ball into an open net. The goal was nothing less than SuperSport deserved and it seemed to motivate them further as they continued to dominate proceedings.
Before the break, SuperSport doubled their advantage. After Grobler’s initial header was superbly saved, Aubrey Modiba reacted quickest as he rifled home from close range, as SuperSport took a two-goal lead into the half-time interval.
The resumption of the second half saw Larsen replace the ineffective Sibiya with Thomas Chideu, but the move did little to inspire the attacking as SuperSport continued from where they left off. Richard Kissi Boateng forced a beautiful save out of Gumede from just inside the box
With 53 minutes on the clock, Modiba compiled further misery on Arrows. The 22-year-old capped off his brace with a superb left footed strike as he charged into the box. At the other end, Arrows were not giving up and Wayde Jooste came close to consolation goal, forcing Williams into a great save.
Meanwhile, Gumede was in inspired form as he thwarted the SuperSport attack on several occasions, keeping the score line respectable.
Nevertheless, with under 10 minutes to go Grobler came agonisingly close to a fourth as he watched his shot rifle off the woodwork. Towards the end though, Arrows gave it their all in search of a consolation. But SuperSport remained resolute and held on earning an impressive victory.