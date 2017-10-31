SuperSport United 3-0 Golden Arrows: Dominant Matsatsantsa trash the high-flying Abafana Bes'thende

SuperSport United defeated the high flying Golden Arrows at their alternative home venue, the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Both sides were looking to bounce back following their Telkom Knockout Cup heartbreak on the weekend, and SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler made his intentions known as he made six changes to the side which lost on penalties to Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday. The 47-year-old welcomed back his tried and tested as the likes of Ronwen Williams, Bradley Grobler and Thuso Phala returned to the starting XI.

However, one notable exclusion was of defender Clayton Daniels, who was forced to settle for a place on the bench. On the side of Arrows though, coach Clinton Larsen also made changes with the exciting talent of Nduduzo Sibiya roped in to partner Kudakwashe Mahachi in the midfield.

The sparse crowd in attendance were treated to a thoroughly enjoyable opening stanza as both sides went toe to toe. But SuperSport got the clash off to a positive start and as early as the fifth minute, Arrows’ keeper Nkosingiphile Gumede had to be at his best as he denied Thuso Phala. The winger used his pace to his advantage as he found himself in space but the Arrows keeper was up to the task as he palmed the winger’s powerful drive away from goal.

Abafana Bes’thende clearly came with a game plan as they set back, looking to play off the counter attack. The tactic had the home side bombarding Arrows’ box, but they were unable to break the deadlock despite their dominance. At the other end, Arrows almost profited from a quality break as Knox Mutizwa only had Williams to beat but he could only watch as his chip sailed over the SuperSport goal.

Arrows’ pace upfront was proving a concern for SuperSport and had it not been for a superb last-ditch tackle by Tefu Mashamaite, SuperSport could have been behind after Mahachi was played through on goal.