Halfpenny ready for Lions kicking battle

Warren Gatland has a number of options when it comes to selecting the British and Irish Lions kicker.

Leigh Halfpenny is relishing the battle to be the number one goal-kicker for the British and Irish Lions' first Test with New Zealand on June 24.

Warren Gatland has a wealth of quality to select from when it comes to kicks from the tee, with Halfpenny facing competition from the likes of Owen Farrell, Dan Biggar and Jonathan Sexton.

Halfpenny was top scorer for the Lions on their 2013 tour of Australia with 114 points to his name, 49 of those coming in the three Tests with the Wallabies.

The Wales international also faces competition for a starting berth at full-back with compatriot Liam Williams, England's Jack Nowell and Stuart Hogg - who finished as player of the tournament in the 2016 Six Nations after a series of impressive displays for Scotland.

"There's huge competition, they're all world-class goal kickers and world-class players," he said.

"There's huge competition, both for places in regards to the back three there's huge competition there and also in the goal-kicking but it's just about taking your opportunities when you're given them and putting your hand up, just trying to perform as best you can."