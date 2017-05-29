Hall says new coach will have easy time at AFC Leopards

Stewart Hall has no hard feelings as he leaves the wounded AFC Leopards

Departing AFC Leopards head coach Stewart Hall has predicted a successful era for his successor.

The Englishman was in charge of Ingwe for 12 matches and he is a disappointed man having lost six matches to sit at position 13 on the log with 15 points.

Speaking after their 1-0 Tusker loss, which was his last match at the Den, Hall identified the club’s main undoing pointing out that necessary adjustments are underway to ease his successor’s job.

"All we need is a striker. There is nothing wrong with the team at all. The team is very good. We just need a striker. We signed Alexis Kitenge and Kerizoni Kizito this week; and we have Vincent Oburu coming from his double-signing problem so the new coach, for his next game, will have three new strikers. Things will change. Don’t worry," he told Goal.

Romanian Dorian Marin, who is plying his trade at the Syrian Premier League side Tishreen SC, has been reportedly appointed to replace him.